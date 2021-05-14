14 de mayo de 2021
Cuban president calls to immediately stop attacks on the Gaza Strip

Translated by Yeney Pérez Coronapor Translated by Yeney Pérez Corona

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of Cuban Communist Party and President of the Republic of Cuba, said on Friday 14, that the attacks on the Gaza Strip must stop immediately.

The president expressed on the social network Twitter that the Zionist barbarism and the impunity  that the United States spreads over these crimes with its support for the Israeli regime, insult the world.

We condemn flagrant violations of the human rights of the Palestinian people, said Diaz-Canel.

 More than 100 Palestinians have died in Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip in these days of aggression and another 580 have been injured, the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave reported on Thursday.

Israeli military have entered the Gaza Strip amid preparations for a possible ground operation in the area, which would be the first such incursion in several years.

