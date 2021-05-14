Cuban president calls to immediately stop attacks on the Gaza Strip

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of Cuban Communist Party and President of the Republic of Cuba, said on Friday 14, that the attacks on the Gaza Strip must stop immediately.

The president expressed on the social network Twitter that the Zionist barbarism and the impunity that the United States spreads over these crimes with its support for the Israeli regime, insult the world.

We condemn flagrant violations of the human rights of the Palestinian people, said Diaz-Canel.

Las agresiones a la Franja de #Gaza deben cesar de inmediato. Insulta al mundo la barbarie sionista y el manto de impunidad que EEUU tiende sobre esos crímenes con su apoyo al régimen israelí.

Condenamos flagrantes violaciones a los derechos humanos del pueblo palestino. pic.twitter.com/Vi189J8H5H — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 14, 2021

More than 100 Palestinians have died in Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip in these days of aggression and another 580 have been injured, the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave reported on Thursday.

Israeli military have entered the Gaza Strip amid preparations for a possible ground operation in the area, which would be the first such incursion in several years.