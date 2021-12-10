10 de diciembre de 2021
Presidente de Cuba convoca a sostenibilidad en trabajo comunitario
Cuban President calls for sustainability in community work

por Prensa Latina

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday called to implement the People’s Power concepts developed by the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, to strengthen Government work in vulnerable neighborhoods.

During a tour of Mexico community, in eastern Las Tunas province, the president insisted on the sustainability of the program started in mid-2021 in Havana and extended to the whole country.

The community, located in the main city of Las Tunas, has ten districts with about 2,570 inhabitants.

According to the Twitter account of the Presidency, five neighborhoods are being benefitted as part of the initiative in the province, with a total population of 537,000 inhabitants.

Homes, schools, doctor’s offices, grocery stores and hydraulic, electrical and telecommunications infrastructure, among others, are being repaired.

