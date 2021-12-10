Cuban President calls for sustainability in community work

During a tour of Mexico community, in eastern Las Tunas province, the president insisted on the sustainability of the program started in mid-2021 in Havana and extended to the whole country.

The community, located in the main city of Las Tunas, has ten districts with about 2,570 inhabitants.

According to the Twitter account of the Presidency, five neighborhoods are being benefitted as part of the initiative in the province, with a total population of 537,000 inhabitants.

En #LasTunas y #Holguín, visitamos barrios y polos productivos, donde #CubaVive y participa. Insistimos en la importancia de hacer sostenible la transformación. El cariño recibido es el mayor impulso para seguir trabajando. #CubaVive #CubaViveyVence pic.twitter.com/ERakrPpzTM — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 10, 2021

Homes, schools, doctor’s offices, grocery stores and hydraulic, electrical and telecommunications infrastructure, among others, are being repaired.