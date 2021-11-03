Cuban President calls for equitable commitments facing climate change

On his Twitter account, the president urged to take common but differentiated responsibilities and posted an article on the subject published by Science magazine.

Los compromisos sobre #CambioClimático deben ser equitativos y considerar las relaciones socioeconómicas y ambientales. Responsabilidades comunes pero diferenciadas. Interesante lectura del tema en @ScienceMagazine de @rpichsmadruga, miembro de @IPCC_CH.https://t.co/XLntf4Hh1k — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) November 3, 2021

Previously, the head of State endorsed and supported the Declaration on Forests and Land Use, presented on Tuesday in Glasgow, Scotland, during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

“Cuba ratifies its commitment with an effective #ClimateAction and the work for the eradication of deforestation,” Diaz-Canel tweeted.

COP26 will he held until November 12 in Glasgow, where heads of State and Government from more than 120 nations are participating.

Cuban authorities recently ratified the island’s will to solve the challenges posed by climate change, which is reflected in Tarea Vida” project, a State’s plan to face that problem.