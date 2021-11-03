3 de noviembre de 2021
Cuban President calls for equitable commitments facing climate change

por Prensa Latina

 The commitments on climate change must be equitable and consider the socioeconomic and environmental relations, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed on Wednesday 3.

On his Twitter account, the president urged to take common but differentiated responsibilities and posted an article on the subject published by Science magazine.

 

Previously, the head of State endorsed and supported the Declaration on Forests and Land Use, presented on Tuesday in Glasgow, Scotland, during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

“Cuba ratifies its commitment with an effective #ClimateAction and the work for the eradication of deforestation,” Diaz-Canel tweeted.

COP26 will he held until November 12 in Glasgow, where heads of State and Government from more than 120 nations are participating.

Cuban authorities recently ratified the island’s will to solve the challenges posed by climate change, which is reflected in Tarea Vida” project, a State’s plan to face that problem.

