Cuban President calls attention to a new protocol for pediatric patients care

The first secretary of the Central Committee of Cuban Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel, called the attention on Wednesday 21, about a new protocol for COVID-19 patients care, especially children, one of the most affected population group in recent times.

On Twitter, the president made a call to increase family and social responsibility, a permanent challenge in the battle against Sars Cov-2, which causes so many deaths in the world, and depression in all economies.

Alerta familia cubana: nuevo protocolo de atención a pacientes de #Covid19 especialmente los niños, elevan la responsabilidad familiar y social, por ingreso en el hogar. #PonleCorazón al desafío. Es un acto de amor.https://t.co/fsWZB0b2X2 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 21, 2021

In that social media platform, Diaz-Canel alluded to an article in Cubadebate website, which elaborates on the subject, and focusses on remarks by Dr. Lissette Lopez Gonzalez, head of the National Pediatrics Group of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap),

«We are in the battle of in-house biosecurity,» said Lissette Lopez because the main source of pediatric contagion is in-house contacts, and therefore, that is where we have drawn all the strategies».

In this sense, the specialist argued: «We have the strength in assistance; we have the strength in screening, treatment, and convalescence, which in pediatrics has a very favorable rhythm; what we really have to avoid is that the children get sick, but to accomplish that, we have to reach each family, and we are doing that in each of the territories».

The Cuban State and Government are making great efforts, amidst the economic, commercial, and financial U.S blockade tightening, to reverse the critical epidemiological situation experienced by the nation in the third wave of the COVID-19 outbreak since it appeared on the island 16 months ago.