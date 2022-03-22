Miguel Diaz-Canel First Communist Party Secretary and Cuban President attended the opening session of the 18th International Information Technology Convention and Fair 2022, held at Havana’s Conventions Center.

First Deputy Communications Minister Wilfredo Gonzalez said that the scientific program includes 60 key-note lectures, while the event is being attended by foreign delegates from 22 countries, along the local participants.

“Informatica 2022” as the event is called will run till Friday featuring nine scientific events on the software industry, e-commerce, digital contents, disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the panel on digital transformation, Mayra Arevich, member of the Communist Party Central Committee and Communications Minister said that over seven million 500 thousand Cubans have access to the Internet, with 80 percent of them reaching the network through mobile phones.

Arevich said that in just four years and under difficult conditions, all main Cuban cities have been provided with LTE coverage, while he people in 49 percent of all districts also enjoy that technology.

Also attending the opening session of the international event is Jorge Luis Perdomo, member of the Communist Party Central Committee and deputy prime minister, and Aylin Febles, president of the Cuban I.T. Association.