22 de octubre de 2021
Evalúa presidente de Cuba uso de la ciencia para producir alimentos
Cuban President assesses to use science to food production

por Prensa Latina
During an official visit to the Artemisa food-processing center, the Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday 21,  checked how science and technology are being implemented to  improve crops.

The Cuban head of state visited the Cuba-Mexico Agricultural Cooperative that generates about 2,000 tons of food and grains, mainly earmarked for Havana.

In a meeting with Artemisa´s authorities and farmers, the Cuban president made inquiries about the implementation of 63 new measures approved to promote commercialization, import substitution and to ramp up exports.

According to a TV report, Diaz-Canel asked about responses to workers´ concerns and found that it is possible to increase yields in the face of shortage of inputs.

The Cuban president also visited the Niceto Perez Credit and Services Cooperative, in Artemisa, especially La Rebeca farm.

These visits are part of the government meetings to check the sowing of previously idle lands, the workforce, wages, prices set to the population and  management autonomy, in view to the nation’s food sovereignty.

