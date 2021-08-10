Cuban president analyzes importance of community work

Morales Ojeda y autoridades de La Habana evaluaron transformación integral de La Güinera. Se ratifica la importancia del trabajo comunitario con participación popular. #ACubaPónleCorazónhttps://t.co/TUQ2sJftj8
In the past few days, around 672 restoration actions have been taken in housing, community services, gastronomy, water resources, education and commerce.
The increase in job offers to unemployed young people, the set-up of new childcare places, and the creation of a group to make viable citizens’ complaints and concerns, make up the government agenda implemented in the territory, according to Cubadebate’s website.
As for social assistance, access to people who did not receive income through this mechanism and health services for vulnerable patients have been reported.
The La Güinera Popular Council, where public calm reigns, was one of the areas where violence broke out during the July 11 riots.