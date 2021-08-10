10 de agosto de 2021
Cuban president analyzes importance of community work

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday 9,  stressed the importance of community work and popular participation, in the context of the implementation of a transformation plan in 62 communities of Havana.
On his Twitter account, the president referred to Cuban authorities’ visit to La Güinera community, in the Arroyo Naranjo municipality, in south-central Havana. ‘The importance of community work with popular participation is ratified,’ he said.

In the past few days, around 672 restoration actions have been taken in housing, community services, gastronomy, water resources, education and commerce.

The increase in job offers to unemployed young people, the set-up of new childcare places, and the creation of a group to make viable citizens’ complaints and concerns, make up the government agenda implemented in the territory, according to Cubadebate’s website.

As for social assistance, access to people who did not receive income through this mechanism and health services for vulnerable patients have been reported.

The La Güinera Popular Council, where public calm reigns, was one of the areas where violence broke out during the July 11 riots.

