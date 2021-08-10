Cuban president analyzes importance of community work

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday 9, stressed the importance of community work and popular participation, in the context of the implementation of a transformation plan in 62 communities of Havana.

On his Twitter account, the president referred to Cuban authorities’ visit to La Güinera community, in the Arroyo Naranjo municipality, in south-central Havana. ‘The importance of community work with popular participation is ratified,’ he said.