Cuban President advocates application of science

The President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel advocated for the application of science in the development of Cuba, which, in his words, has the potential to solve the country’s problems.
The President wrote that the Palace of the Revolution, seat of the State and Government of the Capital, is also a space for science, in relation to the meeting of the National Council of Innovation.
The meeting of experts on COVID-19 also sessioned in the Palace of the Revolution, with the Ministers of Trade and Tourism to assess the management of science and innovation.