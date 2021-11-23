Cuban President addresses 3rd International Scientific Convention

Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, spoke today in a virtual session at the 3rd International Scientific Convention on Science, Technology and Society, which is being held at the Marta Abreu University of Las Villas (central region) November 15 to 30.

Diaz-Canel lectured on «Government management system based on science and innovation», highlighting the existence in Cuba, since the beginning of the Revolution (1959), of an active policy of knowledge and science, guided by the vision and thinking of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro.

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba said that there are examples of creation of science, technology and innovation capacities well articulated to society, such as the Business Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma), which is dedicated to the production of biotechnological and genetic medicines.

He acknowledged that these ties have not been achieved in all sectors, and in that sense pointed to three surveys carried out in recent years by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym) that show limited progress in innovation.

The head of government commented that in recent times the country has approved a set of measures that favor, from the government’s management, to promote this type of activities in terms of sustainable development.

The economic battle in which our people are immersed as a priority, demands a government administration system based on science and innovation, the Cuban leader expressed.

Diaz-Canel highlighted as an important achievement in scientific matters, what Cuba has achieved in the fight against COVID-19, as well as the contributions of science to important programs of the country such as food and nutritional sovereignty.

The University «Marta Abreu» of Las Villas is holding the 3rd International Scientific Convention on Science, Technology and Society, UCLV 2021, under the slogan: «Innovation, Contributions, Challenges and Perspectives for Sustainable Development», an event in which researchers, academicians, teachers and other social actors involved in science and innovation activities and environmental protection participate.