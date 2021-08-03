3 de agosto de 2021
Cuban pregnant women appreciate COVID-19 immunization

Agencia Cubana de Noticiaspor Agencia Cubana de Noticias

“I feel in peace and confident in the doctors who have offered me counsel, because this vaccination will help me and my baby to overcome this situation,” said Laura Gonzalez, one of the first pregnant women in arriving at the COVID-19 vaccination center set up at a Havana health care center.

The vaccination of pregnant women in their second and third pregnancy quarters and nursing mothers kicked off Thursday, said senior researcher with the Cuban Abdala vaccine Marbelis Bordonado.

The vaccination session takes patients in different hours to reach a total of 117 women, including 44 pregnant ones and 73 nursing mothers, said the expert.

Raising the immunity of pregnant mothers so that their babies are born with enough strength against any disease and having nursing mothers feel confident of breastfeeding their babies with no risks are some of the objectives of the current immunization program, said Gynecologist Leticia Leon.

Up to July this year, the number of pregnant women and those after delivery who got sick with COVID-19 reached over two thousand, while Cuban health specialists considered it a must to protect this population group as one of the most vulnerable sectors for the CORONAVIRUS.

