Cuban National Ballet celebrates 73 years as Cultural Heritage of the Nation

The Cuban National Ballet (BNC), an institution founded by prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso, on Thursday celebrates its 73rd anniversary as one of the companies declared Cultural Heritage of the Nation.

According to Viengsay Valdes, prima ballerina and general director, the occasion also pays tribute to brothers Fernando Alonso and Alberto Alonso, co-participants in the initial dream that resulted in the respectable cast of dancers, whose prestige has reached international fame.

Due to the pandemic and all the country’s regulations, we suspended performances at theaters. We have been gradually including classes, rehearsals and, above all, physical preparation. We hope to return to the stages and our dancers can demonstrate the passion they have for dance, Valdes said in a message to ballet lovers. She also expressed that the dancers experienced one of the greatest challenges of their careers: the importance to be able to preserve their bodies and minds, meanwhile the Cuban public will soon see us on the stages across the island. In 2018, the Cuban Ministry of Culture recognized the BNC as the highest expression of the Cuban school of ballet.