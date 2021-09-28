Cuban musician Silvio Rodríguez received the Leteo Award

After receiving the Leteo Award, he referred to the ease with which young people in Cuba continue to access artistic training in 62 years of the Revolution “with free training that reaches anyone who wants to study.”

The author of emblematic compositions such as Ojalá, La Maza, El Unicornio Azul and Te give song, He told the Ciudad de León auditorium that Cuba’s policy of promoting arts and culture has created an enormous source of talent.

He admitted that “sometimes there is a contradiction that many young people are trained, but then there is no material basis to sustain all the talent that arises due to economic problems.”

He especially thanked the distinction received here that reveals that a group of young lovers of literature and the arts have thought from a city of culture such as León, that it is worthy of receiving it.

The director of the Leteo Cultural Club, Rafael Saravia, commented that Rodríguez is the author of the soundtrack of many generations And he has stated that his work is permeated with deep emotion.

The musician Silvio Rodríguez received the Leteo Award on Monday night in the Spanish city of León, where he also highlighted the cultural progress of the Cuban Revolution.

The award, which Antonio Gamoneda, Martin Amis, Paul Auster, John Banville, Erri de Luca, Mircea Cartarescu, Juan Gelman, Angélica Liddell and Gonzalo Rojas have already won, is awarded by the Leteo cultural club of this city.

The arguments for awarding the award point to his “commitment to the word as an antidote to everything that threatens dignity and as a safeguard of knowledge, beauty and thought.”

Silvio performed yesterday at the closing of the Party of the Communist Party of Spain, in the spacious Miguel Ríos Rivas-Vaciamadrid auditorium, after the Central Act for the Centennial of said organization.

Then he will perform at the Wizink Center in Madrid, on October 2, within his tour The wait is over. The author of Ojalá and El Unicornio Azul announced that the benefits of his two concerts in Madrid will be used to purchase supplies for the health of his country.

Medicuba-Spain, one of the member groups of the State Movement of Solidarity with Cuba (MESC), pointed out that The funds raised will be used to purchase drugs, mainly antibiotics, antipyretics and anti-inflammatory drugs.

The director of the Leteo Cultural Club, Rafael Saravia, commented that Rodríguez is the author of the soundtrack of many generations and he has stated that his work is permeated with deep emotion.