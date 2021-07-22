Cuban Ministry of Agriculture releases regulations for food imports

The Ministry of Agriculture ( MINAG) published on Wednesday 21, a set of regulations to be applied for the recent measure taken in the country regarding the import of foodstuffs without payment of customs duties.

According to documents published on the agency’s official website, approved by the national centers of Animal and Plant Health, it is absolutely forbidden to import fresh, frozen, dehydrated or salted meats, and fluid milk and dairy products in general that have not been pasteurized.

It is authorized the entry into the country of bovine, porcine and poultry canned meat, duly identified and of recognized commercial brands, the publication noted.

However, these products must come from countries that, due to their current animal health situation and agreements established between Official Veterinary Services, are qualified for Cuba: Spain, Portugal, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.

Products manufactured in these countries such as sausages and powdered milk may also be imported, which are allowed on a temporary basis, it clarified.

The following types of foodstuffs originating in any geographical area may be brought into Cuba: canned seafood products, UHT fluid milk, condensed, evaporated, and dairy desserts, pasteurized mature cheeses or those made from ultra-pasteurized milk.

All products will be packed in their entirety, of recognized brands and labeled, without any breakage in the packaging; those whose packaging suffers any breakage or deterioration that could become a vehicle for disease-causing etiological agents will be confiscated and incinerated, the document emphasized.

The regulations are based on international standards approved by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) and are aimed at preventing the introduction of biological agents that cause diseases harmful to domestic animals, wildlife and humans in the case of zoonoses.

Regarding foodstuffs of plant origin, in accordance with the country’s new measures, it was determined that no phytosanitary inspection is performed, nor are permits required for the entry of wines, liquors, juices, malted barley, instant soups, fruit puree, canned vegetables and others, fruits, grains and several roasted and salted seeds, roasted or ground coffee, oils and shortenings, frozen products, raw and refined sugar.

Foods such as: pasta, grains for consumption (beans, peas, lentils, chickpeas, polished rice and others), crushed spices and seasonings, in leaves and grains, dried fruits without shells, infusions and different flours are excluded from the granting of phytosanitary import permits, but with due inspection to determine the presence of live pests.

In the case of fresh fruits and vegetables, they do require a Phytosanitary Import Permit and/or Phytosanitary Certificate, granted by the National Plant Protection Organization of the countries only for those declared free of fruit flies and other pests of economic interest due to the risk of introduction of pests in any of their quantities.

Both institutions have made known the regulations to these products by virtue of the government’s indication to the Border Regulatory Authorities, taking into account the current consequences of the blockade of the United States and the COVID-19 pandemic, which have caused the shortage of products, particularly foodstuffs.