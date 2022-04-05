Cuban Local Development Fair promoted food projects

The 1st Local Development Fair Havana 2022, which finished on Sunday, hosted a large number of ventures related to food production, one of Cuba’s priority sectors, represented by around 720 local economic actors, including self-employed workers, cooperatives and members of local development projects and MSMEs.

Attending the event were marketing mini-industries bent on finding a niche in the Mariel Special Development Zone to supply tourist cruise ships and projects involved in the packaging, processing and treatment of the agricultural products, whose staff praised the opportunities provided by Havana 2022 to sign contracts with foreign companies and improve their infrastructure.

The 1st Local Development Fair, which Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez visited on Sunday, also paved the way for exchanges between the participants in theoretical panels, meetings and negotiations for the benefit of new production linkages bound to increase food supply at local level.