25 de mayo de 2021
Cuban health minister to address World Health Assembly

On Tuesday 25, Cuban Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal will address the 74th World Health Assembly that is taking place virtually since Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to information released by the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, representatives of the member States of the World Health Organization (WHO), heads of State and Government, and special guests will participate in the meeting.

The virtual debate focuses on ‘Putting an end to the pandemic, preventing the next one by building a healthier, safer and fairer world together’.

The agenda covers 72 items containing WHO’s several health and operational issues related to the 2022-2023 program budget, work and preparedness in health emergencies, health response to COVID-19-19 and mental health preparedness.

Participants in the summit will also address the Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescent’s Health 2016-2030, cancer, non-communicable, rare and orphan diseases, oral health, polio and eye care, as well as issues on the immunization and health agenda for sustainable development in 2030.

‘This meeting will play a critical role in shaping the global health architecture of the future and in strengthening WHO to comply with its mission and mandate,’ said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the international health agency.

The  74 World Health Assembly is WHO’s highest decision-making body and meets every year in May in Geneva, Switzerland, to determine the policies of the organization, supervise financial policies, and review and adopt the proposed budget.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

