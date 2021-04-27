Cuban Habano Festival in the sights of global markets

The announcement of the virtual Habano Festival, scheduled for next week, is currently attracting much attention from most of global tobacco markets and professionals in the sector to Cuba.

Smokers and people linked to the industry have their eyes set on the event, where data on Cuba’s cigar industry and the most outstanding novelties for the world market will be presented.

Smokers and experts from Uruguay, Argentina, Russia, the United States, Spain and the United Kingdom are some of those who expressed their interest on social networks and the Internet.

Precisely, Cuban authorities pointed out at the time that, despite the COVID-19 crisis, cigar exports continue, with changes in the way they are distributed, and instead of using air transport, they use shipping companies.

The well-known Habano Festival will be held online from May 4 to 6 2021 to comply with the necessary restrictions imposed by the pandemic, it was officially informed.

Cuba is the most outstanding country in the production of premium cigars because of the triple condition of soil, climate and experience of tobacco producers.