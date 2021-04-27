27 de abril de 2021
Festival del Habano virtual despierta interés en mercado internacional
Inglés | English

Cuban Habano Festival in the sights of global markets

Prensa Latinapor Prensa Latina
The announcement of the virtual Habano Festival, scheduled for next week, is currently attracting much attention from most of  global tobacco markets and professionals in the sector to Cuba.
Smokers and people linked to the industry have their eyes set on the event, where data on Cuba’s cigar industry and the most outstanding novelties for the world market will be presented.

Smokers and experts from Uruguay, Argentina, Russia, the United States, Spain and the United Kingdom are some of those who expressed their interest on social networks and the Internet.

Precisely, Cuban authorities pointed out at the time that, despite the COVID-19 crisis, cigar exports continue, with changes in the way they are distributed, and instead of using air transport, they use shipping companies.

The well-known Habano Festival will be held online from May 4 to 6 2021 to comply with the necessary restrictions imposed by the pandemic, it was officially informed.

Cuba is the most outstanding country in the production of premium cigars because of the triple condition of soil, climate and experience of tobacco producers.

Prensa Latina

Agencia Informativa Latinoamericana Prensa Latina (PL). Surgió en La Habana, Cuba, el 16 de junio de 1959. Posee 32 oficinas en igual número de países, la mayoría en América Latina, considerada su entorno esencial para el trabajo.

Ver todas las entradas de Prensa Latina →

También te puede gustar

Cuba starts III phase of Soberana 02 and Abdala clinical trials

Cuba has fewer invasive plants than any other island in the West Indies

Diaz-Canel participates in Cuban civil society meeting supporting the Revolution

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *