Cuban Goverment launches urban transformation campaign

According to Ibis Menendez-Cuesta, deputy director general of the National Institute of Territorial Planning and Urbanism, the goal is to transform those localities into more pleasant places, with an enriching environment in all senses.

The campaign will be extended to the whole country, and involves the inhabitants of those communities in the maintenance of roads, cleaning of common spaces; rehabilitation, repair, remodeling of services and public places, the official assured Granma newspaper.

Menendez-Cuesta pointed out that through such a revival initiative, the New Urban Agenda is also implemented to create safe and sustainable spaces, aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 11 of the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

Those community interventions aim at making better the living conditions of residents through the improvement of their homes and their environment, ensuring the enjoyment of basic services, with the participation of neighbors.