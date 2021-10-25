Cuban four-time Olympic champion receives international award

In a ceremony held this Sunday at the Creta Maris Beach Resort, in Greece, Mijain, who was accompanied by his coach Raul Trujillo, was awarded along with other athletes of outstanding performance in the summer event in the Japanese capital, concluded last August when it was postponed for the current year due to the COVID-19.According to the ANOC website, the best male and female athletes, as well as the best teams were honored.

These awards were created to show appreciation to the National Olympic Committees and their athletes for their dedication to the Olympic movement and for promoting the values of Olympism throughout the year.

In Mijain’s case, he further enhanced his legend on the mats by winning his fourth gold medal in Tokyo, a feat never achieved by any other wrestler.

To reach the top of the podium in the 130-kilogram division, the outstanding wrestler defeated Georgia’s Iakobi Kajaia 5-0 in the final, in an event in which he did not concede a single point.

Among his four victories in that event, the one in the semifinals against his eternal rival, Turkey’s Riza Kayaalp, who he defeated 2-0 to leave him once again without options of touching glory in those stages, stood out.

Below is the complete list of ANOC award winners in 2021:

Best Tokyo 2020 female athlete multiple event: Estonian epee team, fencing.

Best Tokyo 2020 Male Athlete Multiple Event: Italy’s Track Cycling Team Pursuit.

Best Tokyo 2020 women’s team: New Zealand rugby sevens.

Best Tokyo 2020 men’s team: Baseball, Japan.

Best Tokyo 2020 female athlete: Maggie Mac Neil.

Tokyo 2020 Best Male Athlete: Eliud Kipchoge

Outstanding Athlete Performance: Mijain Lopez

Tokyo 2020 Outstanding NOC: Japanese Olympic Committee

Contribution to the Olympic Movement: John Coates