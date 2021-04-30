Cuban Foreign Minister praises world support against US blockade

Entre el 24 y 25 de abril, cubanos residentes en el exterior y movimientos d solidaridad expresaron su demanda de #NoMasBloqueo en 153 ciudades de 66 países.
Las declaraciones, caravanas #PuentesDeAmor y manifestaciones se sumaron al reclamo de todo un pueblo: #EliminaElBloqueo. pic.twitter.com/xXlPJeiBDa
— Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) April 29, 2021
The statements, ‘Bridges of Love’ caravans and demonstrations joined the demand of an entire people to eliminate the blockade, he said.
Cubans residing abroad, social activists, friends and supporters from all latitudes organized caravans and actions on social networks last weekend, among other initiatives to demand the end of the US blockade.
Parliamentarians, academics, artists, as well as graduates in Cuba, joined those events, according to the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP).
(Taken from Prensa Latina)