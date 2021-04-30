30 de abril de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuban Foreign Minister praises world support against US blockade

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez praised the world’s growing support for the demand to lift the United States-imposed blockade against Cuba for six decades.
Rodriguez highlighted on his Twitter account the mobilizations carried out on April 24 and 25 in 153 cities of 66 countries to accompany the efforts to eliminate this policy aimed at subverting the internal order in Cuba by means of economic asphyxiation.

The statements, ‘Bridges of Love’ caravans and demonstrations joined the demand of an entire people to eliminate the blockade, he said.

Cubans residing abroad, social activists, friends and supporters from all latitudes organized caravans and actions on social networks last weekend, among other initiatives to demand the end of the US blockade.

Parliamentarians, academics, artists, as well as graduates in Cuba, joined those events, according to the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP).

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

Transformación profunda y entrega al trabajo: La estrategia de Cuba para impulsar la economía en la nueva normalidad

Cuban Minister of Economy highlights measures for development

Category 1 Hurricane Eta threatens Central America 

Alzheimer’s: mouse study may have uncovered drug that can prevent the disease

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *