23 de marzo de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuban Foreign Minister honors victims of systemic racism in US

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday 22, said that systemic racism and incitement to hatred in the United States claim victims every week.
The Foreign Minister tweeted that the exclusion, injustice and selfishness that exist in the US contribute to this negative result, which is already ‘part of the nature and history of Americans, ‘whose government was the supporter of apartheid.’

Some data illustrating this inequality came to light last October, when a report by the US financial group Citigroup revealed that one-fifth of African-American families had net incomes of zero dollars.

It also added that 75 percent of blacks in the United States have 10,000 dollars to retire and own only 47 of them own their homes, while 80 percent of white own theirs.

The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination was commemorated on Sunday, in honor of 69 people killed in 1960 at the hands of the police in a peaceful demonstration against the apartheid’s pass act in South Africa.

This context served many countries, such as Cuba, to ratify their commitment to confronting the vestiges of discrimination in society.

Cuba has a National Program against Racism and Racial Discrimination, approved by the Council of Ministers in November 2019, which aims to identify the causes of the problem and diagnose actions to be developed by territory, branch of the economy and society.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

La gratitud y el abrazo sentido a la familia cubana: Mensaje de felicitación al pueblo de Cuba del presidente Miguel Díaz-Canel

Cuban President underscores Cuba’s progress despite complex situation

Celebrarán en las redes sociales 131 años del teatro Tomás Terry de Cienfuegos

Tomas Terry theater in Cienfuegos ends its restoring phase

En contraposición a la intensa campaña de descrédito financiada por Estados Unidos contra la colaboración de la Isla, la formalización de la candidatura sella un pronunciamiento internacional unánime.

Cuban President praises the work of Cuban medical brigades

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *