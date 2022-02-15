Cuban Foreign Minister highlights world condemnation of US blockade

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday 14, highlighted the international condemnation of the economic, commercial and financial blockade that the United States has imposed on the Cuban people for more than 60 years.

No one should remain indifferent to a genocidal policy aimed at causing hunger and despair to an entire people. Lies cannot hide the resistance of a country subjected to a criminal blockade. The global outcry is clear and unanimous, the diplomat wrote on his Twitter account.

The head of Cuban diplomacy noted that the lifting of the US blockade would be consistent with the claim of almost the entire international community that, in a sustained manner, has voted at the United Nations for the elimination of this inhumane policy.

This year marks six decades since the signing by then US President John F. Kennedy of Proclamation 3447, which formalized this set of coercive measures against Cuba since the triumph of the Revolution.

During that period, 11 US administrations, including the Joe Biden Government, have enforced the blockade, despite its evident ineffectiveness and international repudiation.

The US blockade has been denounced at several world forums, including the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, held in September 2021, when 184 nations expressed their support for the Cuban resolution, while two countries voted against (the United States and Israel) and three abstained.