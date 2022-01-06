6 de enero de 2022
Inglés | English

Cuban Foreign Minister denounces US actions against tourism

por Prensa Latina

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday 5, denounced the actions by the government of the United States to affect the recovery of Cuba’s tourism, as part of its strategy of economic asphyxiation.

Rodriguez wrote on his Twitter account that these measures are intended to hide the fact that, unlike in the United States, in Cuba the income from that sector is used for the people’s benefit.

Recently, the digital lodging platform Airbnb paid a fine of 91,000 dollars imposed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for accepting guests in Cuba and violating sanctions against Cuba.

According to the government’s entity, the company admitted having received payments from US travelers to Cuba outside the 12 categories authorized by the White House.

In 2015, the company launched its services in Cuba, but the restrictive measures subsequently adopted during the administration of then-President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and maintained by the current Biden administration limit the scope of its business.

Former National Security Advisor under President Barack Obama (2009-2017) Ben Rhodes called the fine “stupid, counterproductive and Trumpian” as it denies US citizens the ability to facilitate revenue directly to Cubans and establish connections between the two peoples.

También te puede gustar

Copa Airlines to fly from Havana to Panama in this month

«The War on Cuba» documentary to be presented at Mesa Redonda TV program

Diaz-Canel highlights 58 anniversary of Cuban medical cooperation

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *