Cuban Foreign Minister denounces family ties obstacles from the US

Al usar como pretexto absurda calificación de #Cuba como patrocinadora del terrorismo, las autoridades EEUU prohíben a nuestros nacionales acceder a Sistema Electrónico de Autorización de Viaje (ESTA)
Cese la discriminación y los obstáculos a vínculos entre las familias cubanas pic.twitter.com/JezFWmt7Ee
— Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) August 1, 2021
‘End the discrimination and obstacles to ties between Cuban families,’ he added.
In January 2021, Cuba was included again in the list during the final days of Donald Trump’s term (2017-2021).
According to the Cuban authorities, the inclusion of the country in the list issued by the US State Department ignores the 19 international agreements signed by Cuba related to the fight against terrorism.
‘Cuban territory has never been allowed to be used to organize terrorist actions against any other country. Cuba has not participated in any financing of this type of action and has collaborated with the United States,’ said last June, by Johana Tablada, Deputy Director General of the United States department of Cuba’s Foreign Ministry.
The country has a record of bilateral cooperation that includes the return of terrorists, even in recent years. ‘People who have fled the United States, such as plane hijackers, have been prosecuted and served sentences (in Cuba),’ the diplomat acknowledged in statements made to Cubadebate.