Cuban Foreign Minister condemns US interference

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday 10, condemned the interference of the US government in the country’s internal affairs, as well as its support for attempting social destabilization.
EEUU pretende orquestar una provocación para echar a perder la justa celebración por el inicio del paso a la nueva normalidad tras largos meses de pandemia. Es una intromisión hostil en los asuntos cubanos que nuestro gobierno no va a permitir.#CubaVive
Speaking to the diplomatic corps accredited in Cuba, the Foreign Minister assured that the nation will not allow Washington’s persistent aggression.
He also denounced the intense and constant attempts, intensified in recent months in favor of internal destabilization, to damage social peace with the aim of affecting the celebrations in Cuba.
Rodriguez pointed out that the aggressions from abroad, with the use of internal agents recruited, financed and organized by the US Government, seeks to harm the reopening of economic and social peace in the country.
“With strict adherence to our Constitution and the consensus that characterizes us, the people will defend public order”, he emphasized.
The head of Cuban diplomacy added that the main objective of the blockade, which is implemented with the intervention of high officials from the White House, US agencies and government figures, is to show that Cuba as a failed state.
This approach is used to tighten the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, he stressed.
The Foreign Minister said that despite these attempts, Cuba celebrates the reopening of the economy and tourism, the resumption of the school year and pays tribute to its scientists and health workers.
