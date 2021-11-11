Cuban Foreign Minister condemns US interference

Speaking to the diplomatic corps accredited in Cuba, the Foreign Minister assured that the nation will not allow Washington’s persistent aggression.

He also denounced the intense and constant attempts, intensified in recent months in favor of internal destabilization, to damage social peace with the aim of affecting the celebrations in Cuba.

Rodriguez pointed out that the aggressions from abroad, with the use of internal agents recruited, financed and organized by the US Government, seeks to harm the reopening of economic and social peace in the country.

“With strict adherence to our Constitution and the consensus that characterizes us, the people will defend public order”, he emphasized.

The head of Cuban diplomacy added that the main objective of the blockade, which is implemented with the intervention of high officials from the White House, US agencies and government figures, is to show that Cuba as a failed state.

This approach is used to tighten the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, he stressed.

The Foreign Minister said that despite these attempts, Cuba celebrates the reopening of the economy and tourism, the resumption of the school year and pays tribute to its scientists and health workers.