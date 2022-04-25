25 de abril de 2022
Canciller de Cuba comparecerá ante la prensa nacional y extranjera
Inglés | English

Cuban FM to speak before national and foreign reporters 

por Prensa Latina

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez makes statements to the national and foreign press on Monday.

The speech will begin at 10:00 hours, local time, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on its official Twitter profile.

According to that source, the meeting will be broadcast live on Cuban television’s Cubavision, Cubavision Internacional and Canal Caribe, as well as on Radio Rebelde and Radio Habana Cuba stations.

Streaming will be broadcast on the Foreign Ministry’s YouTube channel (@CubaMinrex) and the media.

When the meeting ends, the minister will give an interview live to the TV program “Con Filo,” which will be broadcast on @CubaMinrex’s Facebook page.

