Cuban FM highlights spontaneous mobilization against US blockade

Many young Cuban people gathered in Havana and demanded the end to the United States blockade without missing fun with their bicycles, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez told Prensa Latina.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that U.S fence is the first obstacle to national development and this is reflected in the difficulties Cuba is facing. In addition, ‘the tightening of the blockade by the Donald Trump Government amid the COVID-19 pandemic makes the blockade even more genocidal.’

#NoMásBloqueo ha sido el clamor compartido por miles de cubanos y amigos alrededor del 🌎 este 27 y 28 de marzo. Cada día son más quienes abogan por tender #PuentesdeAmor en vez de mantener una política inhumana. El bloqueo debe cesar de forma inmediata y sin condicionamientos. pic.twitter.com/baccl8ugcd — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) March 28, 2021 ‘This blockade is extremely cruel, it hurts our people amid a pandemic, and hinders our efforts to prevent and treat the disease,’ he added. Previously, Diosvany Acosta, general secretary of the Cuban Young Communist League (UJC), told Prensa Latina that this Cuban caravan demonstrates Cuba’s rejection of Washington’s policy. ‘This initiative allows us to thank all the expressions of solidarity we received around the world and I think that what happened here was very spontaneous, everyone one with their own ideas,’ he said. Havana joined the global caravan against the US blockade with an activity at Malecon (seawall) convened by the UJC and in which thousands of people participated. Fifty cities in the United States, Canada and other countries globally are demanding the end to Washington’s economic blockade and joined the Bridges of Love initiative in solidarity with Cuba on Sunday. According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the blockade violates human rights. ‘The accumulated damage over six decades of blockade amounts to 144.4 billion dollars, and between April 2019 and March 2020, that coercive measure caused Cuba to lose more than five billion dollars, a record figure for a year.’

(Taken from Prensa Latina)