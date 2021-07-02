2 de julio de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuban FM highlights oncoming celebration of Cuba Va Conmigo festival

Agencia Cubana de Noticiaspor Agencia Cubana de Noticias

From July 7 to 9, the First Virtual Culture Festival Cuba Va Conmigo (Cuba Goes With Me) will gather 88 Cuban artists based in 15 countries, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said today on Twitter.

 Rodriguez Parrilla pointed out that the ties with Cuban nationals abroad will be strengthened, in a tribute to Cuban history and roots.

He also posted a video announcing that the event (sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs), to be held online, will feature Cuban artists from different parts of the world.

It will be broadcast live from 10 a.m. in Cuba through the Youtube and Facebook accounts of Nación y Emigración and the Ministry of Culture, and again through the digital TC channel Clave.

The new initiative comes on top of other actions that the country’s highest cultural entity carries out on a regular basis in coordination with the Division of Consular Affairs and Services to Cubans Living Abroad.

Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Agencia Cubana de Noticias. Acumula mas de cuatro décadas de trayectoria en Cuba y mas de 20 años llevando al mundo las principales noticias del acontecer nacional durante las 24 horas del día, mediante su división Web ACN.

Ver todas las entradas de Agencia Cubana de Noticias →

También te puede gustar

People around the world mobilize to support Cuba against U.S blockade

Cuban companies will create a center dedicated to innovation

Cuban president informs about forest fire in National Park

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *