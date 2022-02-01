Cuban FM condemns media manipulation against the Caribbean island

On Twitter, Rodriguez Parrilla rejected the campaign of that newspaper, which presented manipulated photos of the subversive actions that took place in Cuba last July 11.

La verdad es víctima de medios transnacionales que, como «El País», se empeñan en recurrir a la burda manipulación contra #Cuba. El fervor de una cubana que defiende su Revolución es imposible de silenciar. Presentar su foto👇 como lo contrario es inaceptable. pic.twitter.com/EUeuvLuP96 — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) January 31, 2022

The truth is a victim of transnational media, denounced the foreign minister, and described as unacceptable the presentation in El Pais, as the opposite, of a photo of a Cuban woman defending, flag in hand, her Revolution.

Cuban diplomat accompanied his tweet with an image of a recent article in that Spanish newspaper, which uses photographs of the actions in support of the Revolution by the Cuban people, showing them as an alleged social outburst occurring in Cuba on July 11, 2021.

In another communication, the Chancellor referred that the intention of those media outlets is contradicted by other images of loyalty and commitment on the part of the Cuban people, and links a photo of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who is receiving tokens of support from the people.

Driven by the United States, the digital media platforms that promote anti-Cuban policy in cyberspace, as well as the international media, have developed a campaign of manipulation against the island, with the aim of destabilizing the country and creating an image of ungovernability.

Added to this is the proliferation of fake news against the Cuban government, coupled with the occurrence of cybersecurity incidents, which have affected the availability of several government websites, including that of the presidency of Cuba and the foreign ministry, among others.