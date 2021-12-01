Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez rejects new US sanctions

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez rejected on his Twitter account new measures announced by US State Secretary Antony Blinken against nine Cuban officials.
Secretary Blinken announced on Twitter that the State Department imposed visa restrictions on nine Cuban government officials, which he said “damage the capacity of the Cuban people to improve political, economic and safety conditions.”
The new sanctions aimed at members of the Cuban Interior and Revolutionary Armed Forces ministries, though the US State Department does not mention names.
