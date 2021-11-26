Cuban FM arrives in Santo Domingo for Iberoamerican meeting

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez arrived in the Dominican Republic on Nov 25, to participate in the First Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Ibero-American countries beginning on Friday 26.

The head of Cuban diplomacy was received at Las Americas International Airport in this capital by protocol staff and the Cuban ambassador to this nation, Milagros Carina Soto.

According to organizers of the meeting scheduled for Friday, it will allow participants to discuss the post-pandemic recovery and air proposals and initiatives aimed at strengthening the integration of Latin America, multilateralism, democracy and the well-being of the people.

The region’s foreign ministers will also discuss proposals made recently by finance officials, aimed at tackling the economic crises and debts, as well as what was discussed at the ministerial meetings on Health and Culture.

In addition, progress will be made in the selection process of the new Ibero-American Secretary General to replace Rebeca Grynspan, who was appointed Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

The next Summit will be in 2022 in this country, under the slogan: Together towards a just and sustainable Ibero-America.