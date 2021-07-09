Cuban enterprises take part in virtual trade fair Germany-LATAM 2021

Cuban enterprises and products are present in the virtual trade fair for Germany and the Latin American region, to be held from July 6 to 9.

Miriam Martinez Delgado, director of Fairs and Exhibitions of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce (CCC), and Gunther Neubert, head of the German Trade and Investment Promotion Office in Havana, told ACN that the event is an excellent opportunity to promote exports and foreign investment in Cuba, represented in three key sectors: renewable energy, the agri-food industry, and health and medical services, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and science in its fight against the epidemic, said the CCC official.

“We would have liked to have more sectors in the Cuban stand, although two computer and communications companies that registered independently, Desoft and Citmatel, have their own spaces in the exhibition, attended by representatives of more than 20 Latin American nations,” she pointed out.

This is the second edition of this virtual fair organized in Germany to boost economic and trade relations with the nations of the region. Last year Cuba participated with enterprises associated with the Chamber of Commerce.

On his end, Gunther Neubert stressed that this event, organized with the support of the chambers of commerce of his country scattered around Latin America, is a good opportunity to bring together German and Latin American businessmen.

His office in Havana has organized countless visits by German businessmen to Cuba and vice versa.

“For decades we have had very good ties with Cuba, particularly in the energy sectors, with a special focus on renewable energy and energy efficiency, information technology, health (from biotechnology to health tourism), agriculture and food production,” he said. “Despite Cuba’s lack of liquidity, the German businessmen are interested in these negotiations.”

“Now we are working on how to turn this interest into projects and more business opportunities. Germany-LATAM 2021 provides an excellent context for Cuban companies to showcase their products and services for export and investment projects, all of which is of great importance for the development of the Cuban economy,” Mr. Neubert concluded.