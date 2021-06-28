Cuban emigrants in the US started a caravan against the blockade

Dozens of Cuban emigrants on Sunday started a caravan from Miami, Florida, to the US capital in demonstration to call for the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez hailed in Twitter the start of another friendship caravan in the US to demand the Government to lift the economic, financial and trade blockade on the neighboering island.

Saludamos a los cubanos y amigos de #Cuba 🇨🇺 que desde hoy peregrinarán desde Miami hasta Washington DC, con el objetivo de tender #PuentesdeAmor y demandar el cese de políticas criminales que afectan a las familias en ambos países. pic.twitter.com/1XfZr7tuMa — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) June 27, 2021 As a part of that trip, coordinated by the Bridges of Love organization headed by professor Carlos Lazo, part of the activists met on Saturday in the city of Tampa, in Florida, visited dozens of times by Cuban National Hero Jose Marti in the 19th century and where he carried out extensive work to unite Cuban emigrants to fight Spanish colonialism.

There, in front of the monument to the Apostle of the Cuban independence, Lazo and his companions in this trip called for the lifting of Washington’s unilateral sanctions that affect Cuban families so much.