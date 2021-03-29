The export of the first shipment of eco wood or plastic wood marks the incorporation of the non-state, private or freelance management in the province of Sancti Spiritus to the production and export of this product.

Used in Cuba for beach walkways, pergolas, sills, perimeter fences, wall veneers, pallets, platforms and bridges, it can be admired mostly in high-demand tourist centers in Cuba, such as Varadero, Matanzas.

With this first step, the private sector made its debut in foreign trade, when the first export efforts came true with a shipment of the material, made from plastic waste.

Thus, the first export of this sector in the territory was achieved, confirmed to Cuba Internacional journal the self-employed engineer Pavel Sanchez, in charge of the project called Ecomadera Cubana (Cuban Eco-Wood).

In December 2020, the first export of 24 tons of plastic wood was made to the Dominican Republic, at a value of about 13,000 dollars.

‘With the signing of our first export contract through the trading company BK Import-Export, the country adds a product of high added value to its export portfolio, backed by technological innovation,’ he stressed.

‘We maintain close alliances with educational centers and institutions committed to caring for the environment such as the National Company for the Protection of Flora and Fauna,’ he said.

(Taken from Cuba Internacional)