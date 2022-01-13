Cuban Draft Family Code ready for people’s consultation

The new draft family code, already adopted by the Cuban Parliament, has been already published on the Republic’s Official Gazette to submit it to the people’s consultation as of February 1st.

The draft code is the result of a large consultation process which took hard work, rich contributions which were crucial to achieve a high-quality draft said Justice Minister Oscar Olivera.

The document is inclusive and respects all international treaties and the rights of each individual in the family environment.

The protection of all expressions withing family diversity and the right of all persons to make up a family in tune with the Constitution and its principles of equality, non-discrimination and human dignity, along with the strengthening of family responsibility from the emotional, educational or economic perspective and love as the centerpiece of family relations are all included in the project.

The president of the National Electoral Council Alina Balseiro said that over 78 meeting sites at district levels have been considered to guarantee the people’s consultation in February.