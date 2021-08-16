Cuban doctors assist injured after earthquake in Haiti

Almost 1,300 deaths and more than 5,200 injured are the preliminary results of the earthquake, which was originated 13 kilometers from Petit Trou, and in the department of Sud, Nippes and Grand Anse.

More than 13,000 destroyed homes and several destructions on health, educational and religious infrastructures have been recorded.

In those areas, many of the Cuban health personnel still sleep and provide health care outside the buildings, amid more than 15 aftershocks registered by the seismological services, and the partial or total collapse of the health centers.

On Saturday, the Government decreed a state of emergency, while the Ministry of Health began to transfer seriously injured people to some health centers in Port-au-Prince, and called for a massive blood donation.

Amid the bleak prospect, with hundreds of victims still under the rubbles, Haiti awaits Tropical Depression Grace, which should hit the country on Monday evening with heavy rainfall and risk of flooding.