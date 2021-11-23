Cuban Deputy PM, Ricardo Cabrisas begins working visit to Russia

Cuban Deputy Prime Minister, Ricardo Cabrisas began a working visit to Russia, announced today on Twitter Ana Teresita Gonzalez, Cuban First Deputy Minister of Foreign trade and Foreign investment.

En su primera jornada en #Rusia, el Viceprimer ministro Cabrisas sostuvo encuentros con el Primer Vpte. de la Duma Estatal; el diputado y vpte.del Comité de Finanzas de esa institución y el Vpte.del BII, con quienes abordó temas de interés de las relaciones bilaterales. #CubaVive pic.twitter.com/5jID00PzhC — AnaTeresita González (@AnaTeresitaGF) November 22, 2021

Gonzalez stated that as part of his agenda, Cabrisas will meet with Russian government authorities, as well as with the main companies of that country that have relations with the island.

Cuba and Russia maintain a political dialogue at the highest level, through a regular exchange of visits, the most recent being the one carried out in 2019 to Moscow by president Miguel Diaz-Canel, who held a fraternal meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, among other important political and economic-commercial personalities.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, relations between the two countries have been kept at the highest level.

Russia has sent three donations to Cuba, with about 200 tons of humanitarian aid; including wheat flour, canned meat, oils and medical supplies, as well as, in view of the shortage of oxygen, it was relevant Russia’s help, with 20 concentrator plants and one donated by the Rosneft oil company .