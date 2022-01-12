Cuban deputies will check programs of economic-social impact

Deputies to the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba will oversee the economic-social impact plans in the first half of the year, according to the website of the legislative body.

The activity is planned to focus on the programs of the country’s energy, geological and mining sectors, with visits to works in progress, thermoelectric plants and investments made on renewable energy sources, as revealed in a videoconference held on Tuesday with parliamentarians.

Santiago Lajes, at the head of the Assembly’s Industry, Construction and Energy commission, emphasized the importance of adding university professors to the supervision and training in topics such as the recently approved Law of Territorial and Urban Planning and Land Management for their proper implementation.

He also spoke of the participation of deputies in the work of transformation of neighborhoods and communities throughout the country, and pointed out the need to follow up on the approved policies on energy saving.

The legislators will also set their sights on the sugar cane harvest and the analysis of the pork meat production program in the country.

In reference to the first of these issues, the parliamentarians will verify at the productive bases the attention to workers, the fulfillment of the harvest and the planned efficiency indicators, among other aspects.

In order to evaluate the development of pork meat production, they will visit different production plant in order to find the best experiences and present proposals for its gradual recovery.