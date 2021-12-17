Cuban Communist Party focuses on the first session of its 3rd Plenary Session

At the beginning of the 3rd Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization and Politics of Cadres, Roberto Morales Ojeda, dedicated a special moment to address the progress in the investment made in the East-West Hydraulic Transfer, highlighting its importance for the benefit of much of the population of the eastern provinces and the complex moment that the country has lived through.

Subsequently, he read a summary of the work of the Political Bureau since the previous meeting to date, a stage in which it continued to comply with the agreements arising from the 8th Congress held in April, with the premise that the Party should be increasingly democratic and participatory, in addition to ensuring the ideological work and the economic battle, in correspondence with the concerns and aspirations of our people.

Morales Ojeda highlighted in the Report the preparation, integration and role of the Secretariat, the Auxiliary Structure, the permanent Commissions of the CC-PCC, the groups of experts and researchers, the opinions of intermediate leadership bodies, grassroots organizations of the PCC, the Young Communist League (UJC by its Spanish acronym) and the mass organizations, as well as the states of opinion of the population and the information of the Council of Ministers and State bodies.

The actions to revitalize and update the functioning of the Cofor the Defense of the Revolution (CDRs) and the Federatin of Cuban Women(FMC by its Spanish acronym), the political process to be implemented with the PCC militants by sectors, according to the agreements adopted in the district and municipal balance assemblies, the policy of cadres in the business sector, the discussion process with the health workers and Biocubafarma to confront the illegalities in the production, distribution, prescription and marketing of medicines, were among the issues discussed by the Political Bureau.

The results of the study and proposals for the improvement of the administrations of the Local Bodies of the People’s Power, the features of the Cuban migratory influx, the updating of the Policy for Foreign Investment, the strengthening and consolidation of the agricultural cooperatives in order to promote food production and the proposals for measures to save the sugar industry, its derivatives and the generation of energy were also evaluated.

The Political Bureau also analyzed, at first and for its subsequent presentation in this 3rd Plenary Session, the modifications to the Regulations from the base level to the Central Committee level according to the mandate of the 8th Congress, as well as the Draft Bills, according to the Legislative Schedule approved by the National Assembly of People’s Power.

During this period, the CC-PCC Secretariat met four times and analyzed – for the approval of the Political Bureau – issues such as the Work Program for the Improvement of the System of Documentary Management, Archives and the work with the Party’s history; the attention to the activity of science, technology and innovation; the strengthening of the global organizations of the economy at all levels of management and the banking system; the attention to the development of the Tobacco Program and the National Plan of commemorations for the year.

The report also emphasizes the exchanges held with producers, productive forms and other actors of the agri-food sector in the territories, the frequent meetings with researchers, scientists and experts to seek, from science and innovation, different solutions to complex problems that hinder the development of this activity.

The focus remained on the strengthening of the Socialist State Enterprise and the approval of new economic actors. Since inflation is one of the main concerns and dissatisfactions of the population, a Working Group was approved to study and define alternatives to confront it, while correcting deviations in the implementation of the Ordering Task.

The issues related to the ideological work have deserved particular analysis, among them the attention to the mass media, the confrontation of the political-ideological subversion and the political communication campaigns against the people and the Revolution, as well as the assurance of the preparation and development of the Moncada 2021 Exercise and the National Defense Day.

In a special way, the meetings held by the First Secretary of the CC-PCC with broad sectors of the population highlight: doctors who faced the Covid-19, athletes, teachers, representatives of the LGBTIQ Community, the state business system, religious, artists and writers, academicians, among others. In this sense, working groups have been formed to follow up on the actions approved in the management bodies related to the solution of the points raised in the meetings.

Special relevance has also been given to the differentiated attention to social problems in neighborhoods and vulnerable communities, through the strengthening of mass organizations, the role of the delegate as the center of integrated community work, where popular participation is decisive in the diagnosis, definition of priorities, follow-up and control, together with the actions of organizations and entities to contribute to the solution of problems and accumulated proposals.