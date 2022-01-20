Cuban Communist Party continues assessing province of S. Spiritus

The program includes visits to the media in the province on Thursday and meetings with artists and intellectuals and exchanges with members of the Union of Cuban Journalists.

The PCC commission will also go on to visit communities and work centers in a number of municipalities in Sancti Spiritus.

Felix Duarte, member of the Secretariat of the PCC’s Central Committee, exhorted the Party’s militancy in the city of Trinidad to multiply their role in all activities of life, work and society.

For his part, Joel Suarez, deputy head of the Ideological Department of the PCC, exchanged with students and professors from the University of Medical Sciences, in the capital of the province.

The participants recognized that this complies with the concept of remaining directly linked to the people and always keep one’s ear to the ground, as defended by Army General Raul Castro.