Cuban Chamber of Commerce promotes foreign trade and exports

According to the related missions carried out by the entities, these are grouped into eight sections, thus allowing the CCC to identify their interests, strategies and goals, and thereby focusing its actions and providing services that support its associates´ management, depending on the country’s development programs.
In 2020, the CCC made a differentiated approximation analysis with companies to characterize their potentialities in order to evaluate and propose missions geared up to increasing exports, said Perez.
She also stressed that CCC selected a group of associated companies, according to priority sectors in the country´s Social Economic Strategy, and rolled out proceedings nationwide to assess and exchange export strategies with a market purpose.
Among the sectors identified were agriculture, food, iron and steel, chemical, mining, health and health tourism, information technology, higher education, applied science, research and innovation, construction, cultural industries, bio-pharmaceutical and natural products, as well as professional services.