Cuban bolero nominated at 2021 Latin Grammy Awards

The artist also said that sharing with these singers was a pleasure and also extended her gratitude to the working team, her familiy and the Latin Recording Academy.

‘A lifetime is encompassed in a bolero,’ Portuondo, who a few weeks ago proudly celebrated this genre’s declaration as Intangible Heritage of the nation, concluded.

It deserves this declaration, and we must not desist until it is recognized as World Intangible Heritage,’ she said on August 25, one day after the news was made official.

The so-called Novia del Feeling (Sweetheart of Feeling) acknowledged the dedication of those who defended and continue to extol the worth of bolero, feeling and Cuban music, which she described as one of Cuba’s most valuable treasures.

Meanwhile, Moreno described the song as a summary of what Omara has contributed to the world with her music and also said that this album is a symbol of renovation for her long career and a privilege for her.

The album features producers Ariel Jimenez and Pedro Pablo Cruz, the sound of Orestes Aguila, international artists such as Dionne Warwick, Raphael, Susana Baca, Natalia Lafourcade, as well as Cuban artists Amaury Perez, Alexander Abreu and the Failde Band.