Cuban Anti-Covid-19 vaccines fights off Delta variant

This new variant is capable of colonizing the nasopharyngeal mucosa with a greater quantity of viral particles, both in those people vaccinated and those who are not, said Guillén.

Guillen further explained that an advantage for vaccinated people is the swift disappearance of the virulent load in relation to unvaccinated people, as well as the reduction of the risk of serious conditions and death.

In his speech, Guillen said that all vaccines created to date have proved a greater neutralizing capacity against Delta variant, compared to Beta variant already reported in South Africa.