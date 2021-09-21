Cuban ACNU Association condemns coercion against countries

The ACNU also recognized Cuba’s capacity to create, despite those conditions, three vaccines of its own against COVID-19.

The ACNU’s members also reaffirmed their commitment to the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace and urged the nations of the region to seek a solution to their differences.

In that regard, the Association called on the international community to join today’s celebration and promote a scenario free of injustice.

According to the ACNU’s activists, ‘peace is not only about the absence of a conflict, but also about the ability to accept, listen, recognize, respect and appreciate others.’

They stressed the importance of the 2030 Agenda, and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, as a guide for all countries in pursuit of prosperity and development in harmony with the environment.

The ACNU is a Cuban civil society organization, defender of the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and the regulations of International Law.