CubaCoop Association asks Biden to stop the blockade against Cuba

In its weekly publication, la lettre electronique Hebdo, the association founded in 1995 to promote collaboration with Cuba from France recalled the 240 hostile actions adopted by Trump to suffocate the Caribbean country and the continuity of each of those measures with Biden, who took office on January 20.
CubaCoop also insisted on the global repudiation generated by the US blockade imposed against Cuba more than 60 years ago.
We have seen expressions of rejection in France, with events, petitions and a recent letter sent to President Emmanuel Macron, among other activities, in a battle in which law has not yet won and we know it will be long, but it is worth fighting it, the association stressed.
CubaCoop denounced that successive US governments have developed a real economic war against the island, with dramatic consequences, without this is the only instrument to destroy the Revolution.