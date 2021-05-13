CubaCoop Association asks Biden to stop the blockade against Cuba

The Cuba Cooperation France Association (CubaCoop) on Thursday 13, urged US President Joe Biden to eliminate the measures adopted by his predecessor, Donald Trump, to tighten the blockade against Cuba.

If Biden really wants to help the Cuban population, he has a good way to do it: putting an end to Trump’s criminal measures and ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade, CubaCoop stressed alluding to the traditional Washington’s speech that its objective is ‘to support the Cuban people.’

In its weekly publication, la lettre electronique Hebdo, the association founded in 1995 to promote collaboration with Cuba from France recalled the 240 hostile actions adopted by Trump to suffocate the Caribbean country and the continuity of each of those measures with Biden, who took office on January 20.

CubaCoop also insisted on the global repudiation generated by the US blockade imposed against Cuba more than 60 years ago.

We have seen expressions of rejection in France, with events, petitions and a recent letter sent to President Emmanuel Macron, among other activities, in a battle in which law has not yet won and we know it will be long, but it is worth fighting it, the association stressed.

CubaCoop denounced that successive US governments have developed a real economic war against the island, with dramatic consequences, without this is the only instrument to destroy the Revolution.