Cuba works to recover electricity generation capability

The minister affirmed that repairs are also progressing in the generator sets distributed throughout the country.

Maintenance operations are taking place at the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant, the one with the highest energy generation capability in the country, which must be completed within the next 72 hours, after which the plant will be integrated into the national power grid.

Arronte indicated that the objective is to maintain a stable work load ranging between 260 and 270 megawatts.

The Antonio Guiteras is expected to receive capital maintenance next year, postponed for several years, for which resources are being gathered, the source said.

To avoid blackouts and counteract the problems in the generating plants, four floating plants were rented, one of which is located in the bay of Havana as a result of an agreement with the Turkish company Karadeniz Holding, placing Cuba in a group of nine countries that have floating facilities for the production of electricity.