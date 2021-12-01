Cuba works on developing specific vaccines to fight Omicron variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that Omicron variant has a very unusual wide range of mutations, which could help evade the body’s immune response and make it more transmissible.

Omicron has a level-2 effective reproduction value, a transmission point never seen since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Variant B.1.1.529 has an unusually high number of mutations, with more than 30 in the key spike protein, WHO said.

According to WHO experts, the genomic sequence of Omicron variant shows 55 mutations compared to COVID-19, 32 of them located in protein S or spike.

Experts considered that much remains to be learned from this mutation, for example if it generates more hospital risk, clinical severity and deaths, plus a reduction in the effectiveness of vaccines.