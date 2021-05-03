The Cuban women’s 4×400 meters team touched glory on Sunday by winning the gold medal in the final day of the World Athletics Relays, held in the Polish city of Chorzow.

Zuriam Hechavarría, Rose Mary Almanza, Lisneidy Veitia and Roxana Gómez were the protagonists of this feat by stopping the clocks in three minutes, 28 seconds and 41 hundredths, better time than that achieved by the Polish (3:28.81) and Great Britain (3:29.27), silver and bronze medalists, respectively.

La mujer cubana sigue haciendo historia. Las muchachas del relevo 4×400 alcanzaron medalla de oro en Campeonato Mundial, en la ciudad polaca de Silesia: un hecho inédito. Zurian, Rose Mary, Lisneidy y Roxana nos inspiran soñar en grande para las Olimpiadas de Tokio. #SomosCuba. pic.twitter.com/itcoyGzKFQ — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 3, 2021

Cuba’s runners had already sent a warning of their pretensions by achieving the fastest time this Saturday in the elimination phase, in which they dominated the second heat with a time of 3:27.90 minutes, according to the official site of the competition.

With that mark, the representatives of the Island had also guaranteed their qualification to the Tokyo Olympic Games, which was the main objective in that event.

However, what happened this Sunday, perhaps a little unexpectedly, ratifies that the Cubans arrived in very good conditions to this strong competition, thus making history in an event in which the Caribbean nation had never won a medal.

In addition, that golden medal was «snatched» from the Polish hosts, who were the current queens after winning two years ago in Yokohama, Japan, with a time of 3:27.49 minutes, but this time they could not revalidate the scepter or be prophets in their land and had to settle for second place.

Likewise for the Cuban women’s 4×400 m relay, both times are very encouraging considering that in this quadrennium the best they had obtained was a mark of 3:28.48 minutes, in the Central American and Caribbean Games of Barranquilla 2018, where they won the gold medal.

(Taken from ACN)