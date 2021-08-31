31 de agosto de 2021
Intercambian canciller de Cuba y secretario de Relaciones Internacionales de Argentina
Inglés | English

Cuba willing to deepen economic links with Argentina

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez held talks with Argentina’s Secretary for International Affairs Jorge Neme, to whom he conveyed Cuba’s willingness to deepen economic and commercial relations with the South American nation.

On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said that he also expressed the Argentinean official his government’s will to further strengthen bilateral historic bonds of friendship and solidarity.According to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the Argentinean official expressed interest in implementing food sovereignty-related projects in Cuba.

The Cuban government official thanked Argentina for its support of Cuba against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

During the talks, the Argentinean official was joined by that country’s ambassador to Havana Luis Alfredo Ilarregui; while on the Cuban side was Eugenio Martinez who heads the Latin America and Caribbean division at the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

