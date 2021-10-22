Cuban government announced the reestablishment of mass transportation within the country as of November 1, another measure that favors the economic-social reopening given the decrease of COVID-19 positive cases.

The Ministry of Transportation informed that from October 25, the sale of tickets would begin through the agencies and sites destined for this purpose.

As from November 1, the routes between provinces will begin, the authorities will eliminate the national circulation permits and deactivate the points that controlled the access to other territories.

‘The reestablishment will be done gradually. It will not be possible to cover all the demand since there are still cars providing service through COVID-19, in addition to other problems such as the technical situation of the vehicle fleet and the fuel shortage’, stressed the transportation director of the agency, Luis Ladron.

The country will also resume the railway and maritime service with the Isle of Youth. Domestic flight operations will depend on the technical condition of the airplanes.

The Caribbean nation is betting on a gradual reopening of recreational, cultural, economic, and service spaces, given the decrease of positive cases of COVID-19 .

Recently, the Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos Garcia, announced the revival of the international travel industry as of November 15, which augurs a relief for the depressed Cuban economy, which has one of its main engines in tourist activity.

Cuba is currently designing a health strategy to maintain epidemiological control and continues its massive vaccination campaign, which already covers more than 70 percent of the population.