Cuba will immunize its entire population against COVID-19 in 2021

Cuba will immunize its entire population against COVID-19 during this year 2021, based on the proven efficacy of its vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala, the first in phase III of a clinical trial and the second to begin in the coming days.

This was highlighted on Thursday 11, in its official Twitter account by the Business Group of the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba, BioCubaFarma, and explained that this third phase constitutes an important step to assess the safety of anti-COVID-19 candidates.

«Cuba will immunize its entire population in 2021. The beginning of the EC Phase III of Soberana02 and soon that of Abdala, constitute essential stages to evaluate its efficacy and continue evaluating safety. This phase is an important step on the road to immunization. #CubaViva », tweeted BioCubaFarma.

#Cuba inmunizará a toda su población en el 2021. El inicio del EC Fase III de #Soberana02 y próximamente el de #Abdala, constituyen etapas esenciales para evaluar su eficacia y seguir evaluando seguridad. Esta fase es un importante paso en el camino a la inmunización. #CubaViva pic.twitter.com/nNAE3sDntP — BioCubaFarma (@BioCubaFarma) March 11, 2021

One year after the detection of the first positive cases for SARS-CoV-2 in Cuba, the country has five vaccine candidates against the disease: Soberana 01, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, the result of the work of specialists and scientists of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, and Abdala and Mambisa, products of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB).

Regarding the importance of Cuban vaccines, the first in Latin America, the General Services Company, belonging to BioCubaFarma, also highlighted on Twitter the efforts of Cuban scientific personnel 12 months after the onset of the disease in the country, whose main objective has been always the defense of life.

«This year has been long and difficult for Cubans, but also a year of efforts, of creating vaccine candidates, the fruit of our scientists and researchers. We will be proud that all of Cuba is vaccinated, as the sole objective of continuing to defend life, «the entity wrote.

The Cuban biopharmaceutical industry deploys its technological capacity and will guarantee the production of its anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates and phase III of the studies will continue between March and May 2021, Dr. Marta Ayala, director of the CIGB.